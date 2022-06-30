Biden Backs Filibuster Exception To Protect Abortion Access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he would support an exception to the Senate filibuster to protect access to abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade.

The Democratic president said Thursday there should be an “exception to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision.”

Biden’s remarks may cheer supporters who want to see him take more strident stances on the issue, but it’s unlikely to change the outcome in Washington.

At least two Democratic senators do not want to change the filibuster rule, closing off such an avenue to address abortion.

Biden spoke from Madrid, where he was attending a NATO summit.