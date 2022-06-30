Grand Strand Life: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, Fire Dancing & More

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – This is Grand Strand Life. It’s a quick glance at some of the things that make visiting Myrtle Beach extra magical, and some of the must do’s during your time here.

The plot unfolds as you head to Murder at the Cotton Club, one of the most iconic and historic music clubs of all time.

The night of “who done it” comes to life with the live music and entertainment that made the Cotton Club so special, and you’ll enjoy the uplifting sounds of the past alongside hilarity, fun, and great food.

While you are enjoying the meal and the live music, the night takes a turn for the worst as one of the entertainers winds up murdered! By interacting with the costumed cast and solving clues, you can try to figure out who the suspect is, bringing the murderer to justice in an action-packed murder mystery experience. You may even win a prize for the Cotton Club Murders solution! For tickets and showtimes check out AsherTheater.com.

If you’re looking to add a flamin’ hot excursion to your Myrtle Beach vacation, be sure to check out Polynesian Luau and Fire Dinner Show at St Johns Inn! Polynesian Fire Productions will put on a captivating show that combines native dance, warrior chants, live music, beautiful hula dancing, and Samoan fire dancer stunts to bring you one unforgettable performance!

Guests will be treated to dining with a delicious buffet dinner featuring Polynesian food and even dessert. While you eat, enjoy a live band and cash bar serving up yummy cocktails. Sip on a mai tai and coconut rum and enjoy your luau feast. Make reservations for this unforgettable experience at PolynesianFire.com.

Myrtle Beach is known for its splendid wide and clean sandy beaches and its enchanting shorelines. Head out for a Myrtle Beach Sunset Cruise onboard the Explorer for an adventure and a memorable getaway where you’ll be swept away by the beauty of the waters as you navigate through Murrells Inlet and glance upon the surrounding homes sites and saltwater estuary.

Take a fantastic sunset cruise Murrells Inlet, SC to experience wonderful and picturesque scenery while also enjoying fun out on the water. For information on tours check out VisitMurrellsInlet.com.

You can’t go wrong for a day or night at one of the Grand Strands most visited places…. right where Greg is, at the world famous Marshwalk. The natural saltwater estuary proudly boasting a backdrop of the most spectacular waterfront dining along the Grand Strand.

Savory Lowcountry cuisine is bountiful here; so are fresh seafood, the finest steaks, and a range of mouthwatering delicacies prepared by award-winning chefs. Sunsets arrive in true golden splendor just in time to highlight the fishing boats returning for the evening.

Enjoy waterfront dining, live music nightly, water sports, charter fishing, kayaking, shopping and seasonal local events – and remember, there’s never a cover charge on the MarshWalk! All the enchantment awaits at MarshWalk.com.