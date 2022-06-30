Novant Health Breaks Ground On New Breast Center In Charlotte

1/7 Photo Credit: Novant Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – To improve access to the latest in specialty care for patients, Novant Health held a special groundbreaking ceremony on June 30 to expand its current breast health center, located in the medical tower adjacent to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. The $15 million investment project, Novant Health Agnes Binder Weisiger Breast Health Center, will expand the current breast health center to 13,500 square feet and function as a brand-new, stand-alone, and comprehensive breast health center. The Novant Health Foundation is contributing $5 million to the new center, with the goal to ensure that all patients in and around Charlotte have equitable access to breast health services. Designed with the patient in mind, the center will provide convenient access to the latest in diagnostic services for generations to come.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women in the United States. On average, 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer at some point during their lives,” said Ann Caulkins, senior vice president of Novant Health and president of Novant Health Foundation. “For these reasons, I’m delighted to see the expansion of breast health services taking place in our community. This work would not be possible if it were not for the generosity of our donors who care so deeply about the people, health and future of our community.”

The center will be well-equipped with the latest in new technology designed to detect cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages. Modern in design, the center will feature a much more convenient drop-off and pickup area. Patients and visitors will also benefit from the bright and inviting new lobby and comfortable new waiting room. Visitors will also appreciate that all signage, art, and other design elements reflect the local community.

“We are excited to begin this building process, to expand access for breast cancer screening and diagnostics in the heart of Charlotte,” said Dr. Peter Turk, medical director of surgical oncology at Novant Health for the greater Charlotte market. “This state-of-the-art facility is patient-focused and will enhance our ability to evaluate and treat patients in the most compassionate, efficient, and technologically advanced manner available. This transition will also enhance our goal of caring for the underserved through dedicated community outreach. All patients – with a focus on those least likely to obtain optimal medical care – will have an open door to screening, diagnostics, and the compassionate care that Novant Health is known for.”

The Weisiger family’s story at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center started with the birth of Agnes Binder Weisiger in 1941. Agnes’ first job began at Presbyterian Medical Center as a candy striper and she would go on to serve as a family nurse practitioner for nearly 30 years. After surviving her own battle with breast cancer at Presbyterian Medical Center in 2011, the family provided the lead gift toward the development of the Novant Health Agnes B. and Edward I. Weisiger Cancer Institute, an outpatient facility that also houses the Novant Health Claudia W. and John M. Belk Heart & Vascular Institute. The future Novant Health Agnes Binder Weisiger Breast Health Center will be conveniently located nearby.

The anticipated completion date for the new breast health center is early 2024. It will be located at 315 Lillington Ave. in Charlotte. To schedule a mammogram or to learn more about the Novant Health Breast Center, call 704-384-7226 or visit NovantHealth.org/Mammography.