Discussion:
An area of high pressure off the southeast coast will allow for a summertime setup to dominate through the weekend.
Be prepared for on and off scattered showers through the holiday weekend along the Carolina coast. It looks like a weak disturbance will drift northward along the coast allowing for a little more than just typical summertime storms. It could also be a bit breezy, but no one day will be a washout!
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild and humid. Isolated showers are possible. Lows in the low 70s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s, near 90.
Holiday weekend: We hold the unsettled pattern in place with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will top out near 90 through the weekend and on Independence Day.
Tropics:
– ** Potential Tropical Cyclone Two looks to finally have a closed center. This will likely become Tropical Storm Bonnie later today.