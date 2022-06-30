Discussion:

An area of high pressure off the southeast coast will allow for a summertime setup to dominate through the weekend.

For Those Heading To The Coast:

Be prepared for on and off scattered showers through the holiday weekend along the Carolina coast. It looks like a weak disturbance will drift northward along the coast allowing for a little more than just typical summertime storms. It could also be a bit breezy, but no one day will be a washout!

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild and humid. Isolated showers are possible. Lows in the low 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s, near 90.

Holiday weekend: We hold the unsettled pattern in place with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will top out near 90 through the weekend and on Independence Day. Tropics:

– ** Potential Tropical Cyclone Two looks to finally have a closed center. This will likely become Tropical Storm Bonnie later today. – Development chances are still at 40% for an area of low pressure in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development or not, impacts with this will not change – heavy rain is possible along portions of the Texas coast.

Earthquakes:

– UPDATE: 3 more aftershocks have occurred today in Elgin adding to the total of the earthquake swarm. Now 47 in that area since December 1st, 2021.