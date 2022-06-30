Shelby Police Search For Runaway Teen

SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl who is believed to be a runaway.

Investigators say 17-year-old Gracee Lynn Bolin was last seen around 4 p.m. on June 29th, 2022 leaving her home on Cedar Hill Drive in a red 2007 Honda CR-V, with NC registration plate: HJW-7946.

Bolin is described as 130 pounds, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a bright blue t-shirt with black lettering that reads “Mustang” and grey shorts.

Anyone with further information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845.