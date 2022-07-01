Airline To Offer Bed Rental On Long Flights So Passengers Can Sleep

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – You may soon be able to sleep comfortably while flying economy. Air New Zealand could be offering beds, for rent, on its new planes. The carrier is unveiling its “Skynest” idea. There are six full-sized bunked sleeping pods. You can rent a bed for four hours. The airline says a typical sleep cycle is around 90 minutes, so a four-hour session lets customers wind down, fall asleep and wake up. No word yet on how much they’ll cost to rent. The pods are expected to debut with Air New Zealand’s new Boeing 787 Dreamliners in 2024.

This comes amid more concepts to make airlines more comfortable for the budget conscious. A double-decker lounge airplane seat concept was debuted this year at the Aircraft Interiors Expo, but the extra leg room

Our question of the night: would you rent a Skynest bunk?

