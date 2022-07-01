Bojangles Fined Over $11K For Violating Child Labor Laws In South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A federal investigation into child labor violations at a Spartanburg Bojangles has lead to the launch of a new safety program for working minors and a fine.

Since the investigation, the franchisee has partnered with the U.S. Department of Labor to make sweeping changes to enhance working conditions for minors and compliance with labor laws at the operator’s 93 locations in six states.

Investigators determined that at the Spartanburg Bojangles, 16 minors were permitted to work outside of permitted hours, while school was in session.

This is a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to a news release.

The division assessed an $11,744 civil money penalty to address the violation.

The findings from the investigation has prompted the Bojangles’ franchisee to work with the division to begin an enterprise-wide review of the

workplace practices at the franchisees’ 93 locations in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Bojangles has agree to take the following steps to ensure future compliance with federal laws:

Re-train all managers involved in hiring practices on legal working times and permissible jobs for minors, and ensure they understand terms associated with child labor laws.

Add additional training for current and new employees outlining federal guidelines for the employment of minors.

Display the child labor poster at all locations.

Identify when 14- or 15-year-old workers clock in and out to ensure working times are in compliance with child labor requirements.

Maintain documents that prove birth dates for all minors within the enterprise.

Distribute pamphlets outlining child labor regulations to parents of underage workers.

“Once this Bojangles franchise operator learned of violations in Spartanburg, they took action to ensure the young workers they employ in six states gain valuable workplace experience without compromising education or safety,” explained Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Juan Coria in Atlanta. “This is an example of how enforcement and compliance assistance can work hand-in-hand, and it serves as a roadmap for other employers to follow to avoid costly violations.”

Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina, officials say Bojangles Inc. is a restaurant operator and franchisor with approximately 760 restaurants

in 14 states.

In fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the Wage and Hour Division’s Southeast region found child labor violations in more than 190 food service employers investigated, resulting in more than $1 million in penalties assessed to employers, according to a news release.