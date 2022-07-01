Edge On The Clock: New Company Makes Coffee Alternative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Good news for snack and carb lovers. Taco Bell is teaming up with Cheez-Its for some new menu items. The “Big Cheez-It Tostada” is made up of a large Cheez-It cracker, 16 times the size of a regular one. Inside is ground beef, sour cream, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. And the “Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme” substitutes the usual tostada shell with another giant Cheez-It. Unfortunately, we’ll need to go on the road to Cali to try out the new items.

Plus, the federal government is asking for a TikTok block, again. A Federal Communications Commission member is asking Apple and Google to remove the app from their app stores. He cited a Buzzfeed report that accuses TikTok’s Chinese parent company, Bytedance, of accessing user data.

And, a Seattle-based coffee company wants to revolutionize the industry. Atomo is offering a coffee alternative, made without coffee beans. Atomo uses date seeds, which are roasted to taste like cold brew coffee.

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clock videos!