Miles Bridges’ Wife Details Alleged Physical Abuse Following Hornets Player’s Arrest

The Latest:

Bridges’ wife, Mychelle Johnson, posted a statement along with several graphic photos to Instagram detailing the abuse she has allegedly endured.

Johnson posted the series of photos to Instagram on Thursday which included a medical discharge form that reportedly diagnosed her with a concussion, closed fracture of a nasal bone, contusion of a rub, multiple bruises and a strained neck muscle.

In her Instagram post, Johnson said “I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.”

Johnson posted the series of images showing her injuries a day after Bridges, 24, turned himself into Los Angeles police on a domestic abuse charge.

Johnson said “I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK.”

On Instagram, Johnson made it a point to say she isn’t looking for sympathy.

She said “I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all I want.”

The Los Angeles Times says Bridges has been released on a $130,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 20th.

Original Story (6/30/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles after a warrant was issued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The details of the arrest were not immediately available.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Bridges, the Hornets’ leading scorer last season, is set to become a restricted free agent and could command a max contract.

NBA free agency begins Thursday night.

The 24-year-old Bridges averaged career highs with 20.2 points and seven rebounds last season for the Hornets in what amounted to a breakout season while playing alongside All-Star LaMelo Ball.

Bridges is also a rapper, who goes by the name RTB MB.

The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement in response: