Police: Pedestrians Injured After Truck Crashes Into Catawba Co. Flea Market

NEWTON, N.C. — Five people were injured, including two children, after a pickup truck drove into an appliance display at a Catawba County flea market on Thursday.

Around 11:19 a.m., the Newton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash at the American Legion Fairgrounds located on US Highway 70 in Newton.

At the scene, officers learned that a pickup truck, driving in the open-air flea market area of the fairgrounds, drove through an appliance display that sent several appliances into pedestrians.

Initial investigation reveals Gerald Flowers, 83, of Conover was driving a Ford Sport Trac when he lost control and struck the display.

Several appliances struck pedestrians as they were walking in the area, according to a news release.

The following were injured and transported:

Glenda Martinez Castillo, 42 of Morganton, was transported to Atrium Health Blue Ridge.

Samantha Holsclaw, 33 of Hickory, was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Becky Travis, 65 of Newton, was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center.

A 3-year-old of Morganton, was transported to Atrium Health Blue Ridge.

A 5-year-old of Hickory, was treated at the scene by EMS. All injuries appear to be non-life

threatening.

Police charged Flowers with careless and reckless driving and damage to property.

The Newton Police Department was assisted by Newton Fire Department and Catawba County EMS in this investigation.