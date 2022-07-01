Silver Alert Issued For Missing 44-Year-Old Charlotte Man

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating missing Douglas Ace Kocher, 44, of Charlotte.

Authorities say Kocher was last seen in the area of Otter Creek Drive on Monday, June 27th.

He is believed to be driving a 2001 black Toyota Camry with an Ohio registration: DSR9257.

Authorities describe Kocher as a White man, 185 pounds, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Family members are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.