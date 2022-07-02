Stanley Cup Gets Delivered To Wrong House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A what would you do story to talk about. The Stanley Cup almost didn’t make it to the Colorado Avalanche victory celebration. Because, the cup was delivered to the wrong house on Monday! The Hockey Hall of Fame’s Keeper of the Cup says they couldn’t really see the house numbers while trying to make the delivery. But they figured if they went to the wrong house, the worst thing that would happen would be that whoever answered would say, “who are you?”

And that’s exactly what happened. When the SUV pulled into the driveway of the wrong house, the homeowner spied the trophy case, thought it looked familiar, and jokingly asked if it was the Stanley Cup.

Homeowner Kit Karbler said, “I say, ‘Well, can I see it. Can I touch it?’ He says sure. So the first thing I do is feel the rim.” The homeowner was also allowed the hold the trophy. They say they were surprised by how heavy it was, and said it felt like holding history.

The cup was supposed to be going to the team’s captain. His home address was only one digit off.

Our question of the night: what would you do if the Stanley Cup was accidentally delivered to your house?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge