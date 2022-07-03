Barbershop Harmony Society International Convention 

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte Convention Center will host the Harmony Society International Convention.

The biggest barbershop party of the year kicks off on Sunday, July 3rd through July 10th.

The harmony barbershop Society is offering the Queen City a safe international convention like never before. The large concert will be filled with singing, fun, and numerous festivals.

Guests can enjoy a six-hour concert for only $20.

The international quartet and chorus contests will showcase the top performers in the Barbershop Harmony Society.

The big show will showcase more than 100 singers with flashy choreography and music drawn from all eras, from jazz to Broadway to contemporary pop hits.

Day passes are $20 for adults, and accompanied kids are free.

Chorus contest: Friday-Saturday, July 9-10.

Quartet Finals and Grand Finale: Saturday, 7:00 pm

Click here to purchase tickets.