CATS Announces Independence Day Service Schedule

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release)– Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is announcing a modified transit service in observance of Independence Day. CATS bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line, and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate according to the following schedule on Monday, July 4, 2022:

All bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule.

The LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.

The CATS Call Center, Pass Sales and Information Office at the Charlotte Transportation Center will be closed on Monday, July 4, and will resume normal hours on Tuesday, July 5.

In addition, CATS is operating a shuttle service from Cornelius Park and Ride to Ramsey Creek Park beach at Lake Norman from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. starting Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4.

For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433(RIDE).