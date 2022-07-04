CMPD: Fatal Motorcycle Crash Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C – A man is dead after being ejected from a motorcycle during a crash in northeast Charlotte.

Police responded to the crash on Sunday, June 3rd around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Rose Heather Court.

Upon arrival, officers say they located two vehicles, a 2005 Yamaha YZFER6 motorcycle with heavy damage and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with damages at the front end.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 27-year-old Jaylon Kemp was located off the roadway with serious injuries.

Medics transported Kemp to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox was identified as 28-year-old Charlem Cummings who was uninjured from the crash.

Several detectives services including the DWI Task Force responded to the scene to investigate.

Police say the initial investigation determined that Cummings, driver of the Chevrolet Equinox was facing southeast of East W.T. Harris Boulevard attempting to make a left turn when he struck the motorcyclist who was traveling northeast.

The impact of the crash caused Kemp to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Evidence on the scene will be evaluated to determine if the motorcycle was speeding at the time of the crash, according to a news release.

No additional details at this time. This investigation is active and ongoing.

Any person who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-2169 or visit crimestoppers.com