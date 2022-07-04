9PM: In The Dark “Bail’s In Your Court”

The CW,

An episode of In The Dark airs Monday at 9PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch clip on YouTube.

About In The Dark:

In three seasons, Murphy Mason has gone from a lazy receptionist to a drunken vigilante detective to a drug front proprietor, and now, she’s a woman-on-the-run. She’s also blind. In Season Three of In The Dark, Murphy and her best friend, Jess, along with their annoying friend Felix, and Murphy’s ex-boyfriend, Max, find themselves faced with yet another dilemma – how to avoid getting caught for murder. But it turns out, the authorities aren’t the only ones after them.