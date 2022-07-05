Hot & Humid With Isolated Severe Storms Through The Week

1/4

Hot and humid with isolated severe storms is the theme for the remainder of the week. No one day will be a washout, but there is a threat for severe weather each day.

As of Tuesday evening, there is a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms on both Wednesday and Thursday.

WHEN: Late afternoon – evening

IMPACTS: Damaging wind, hail, frequent lightning and isolated flooding

The other threat this week is the heat. Dangerous heat is on tap through the week with actual highs in the mid 90s. With high humidity heat indices will be between 102-108° through the week.

The National Weather Service recommends taking the following precautions to prevent injuries and illness during periods of extreme heat:

Drink plenty of water

Limit outdoor activities

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing

Wear sunscreen

** It is important to remember that vehicles can heat quickly once the air conditioning is turned off. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration encourages people to “look before you lock” to prevent heatstroke in children and pets.