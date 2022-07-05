Police: 39-Year-Old Man Found Dead After Shooting In Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating after a 39-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the reported shooting on Oakwood Avenue shortly after 12 a.m.

At the scene, officers and other emergency personnel discovered Dwayne Coward, 39, dead from his injuries.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Sergeant Crotty at 704-638-5333 or email investigations@salisburync.gov.