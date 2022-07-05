Queen City Comedy Experience Hits Charlotte This August

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready to laugh! Charlotte’s premier comedy festival will return to multiple venues in uptown this August for the first time since 2019.

Blumenthal Performing Arts, Queen City Comedy, and The Comedy Zone will come together to host The Queen City Comedy Experience from July 31st through August 28th.

Officials say the festival will highlight several dozen local and national acts from a wide variety of genres including iconic comedy musician Weird Al Yankovic, Comedy Bang Bang! Live!, stand-up comedian Bill Bellamy, and legendary sketch and improv comedy troupe The Second City ( headliner for the 2022 festival).

Shows will be held at several venues in uptown Charlotte including at The Comedy Zone, Belk Theater, Knight Theater, Booth Playhouse, Stage Door Theater, QC Social, and Discovery Place.

“We are so excited to welcome comedy fans back for this year’s festival,” said Joe Hunsaker, special events manager for Blumenthal Performing Arts. “From large comedy shows to smaller local acts, there truly is something for everyone.”

Local Charlotte area stand-up comedians and improv troupes including Tara Brown, Don Garrett, Johnny Millwater, Jason Allen King, Now Are The Foxes, Improv Charlotte, Robot Johnson, ScrewUp TV, and more will also perform throughout the festival.

Tickets are available for purchase online at blumenthalarts.org/comedy.