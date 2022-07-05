Triple Digit Feels & Plenty of Storm Chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – This Tuesday following the 4th will very hot and humid. High temperatures will make it into the lower 90s but it will be as hot as 100 for some. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be our only relief from the heat and humidity. The rest of the work week features better chances for late day and evening showers & storms. A few severe storms are possible on Wednesday (Level 2 risk out of 5. The main threat will be damaging winds. A cold front swings through this weekend, which will cool things down heading into next week.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated pop-up storms. High: 93, Feels Like 100. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday Night: A stray storm, another sticky night. Low: 75,. Wind: SW 5-10.

Wednesday: Hot and humid with scattered storms. Some could be severe. High: 96, Feel Like 104+. Wind: SW 5-10.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered PM Storms. High 96.