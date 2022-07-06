A Heat Advisory & Gusty Severe Storms Possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hot and humid conditions continue the rest of the week. Temperatures will top out in the mid- upper 90s, but with a tropical airmass in place our heat indices will be 102-106.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7pm Wednesday for Mecklenburg as well as Anson, Cabarrus, Chester, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly, Union & York counties. These locations could experience afternoon dangerous heat indices up to 106.

With these high dew points in place rain and storm chances are ramping up. There is a risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather on Wednesday and Thursday. Damaging wind, hail and isolated flash flooding will be our main threats.

Wednesday : Level 2 Risk for Severe Storms. Hot, humid and a chance of scattered severe storms. Highs in the mid 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

Thursday : Level 2 Risk for Severe Storms. Hot and humid with scattered showers. Severe storms are possible. Highs in the mid 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.