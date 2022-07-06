Adult Charged After Child Brings Loaded Gun To Concord Summer Camp

CONCORD, N.C. — Officials say on Tuesday a camper brought a loaded handgun to the Les Myers Summer Camp for ages 6 to 7 in Concord.

A camper notified a camp counselor that a fellow camper said they had a weapon inside their lunchbox.

Staff acted immediately to address the camper, secure the weapon, and call authorities.

Officials say the camper involved had no intent to harm anyone and at no time was the weapon used to threaten other campers or staff.

The camper involved in the incident will not be returning to camp as officials say bringing weapons of any sort are against camp policies and cause for immediate expulsion.

Concord Police also responded to the incident, seized the weapon, and cited the adult owner of the handgun for failure to properly store a firearm to protect minors.

Officials say the incident is an important reminder for all gun owners to take care to properly secure and store their firearms to help keep kids safe and prevent unintentional tragedies.