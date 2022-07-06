Deputies Say Catawba County Woman Charged After Running Over Brother & Killing Him

NEWTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old Catawba County woman has been charged with murder after deputies say she ran over her brother with her car and killed him.

On Tuesday around 6:36 p.m., officers with the Newton Police Department responded to the Love’s Travel Plaza located at 1760 Southfork Drive for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

At the scene, officers discovered the reported male passenger, identified as 30-year-old David Brandon Land, had been run over by a 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by his sister, 20-year-old Sara Brianna Prestwood.

Initial investigation reveals that just prior to Land getting run over, Prestwood and Land were involved in a verbal argument which turned physical.

Deputies say Land was taken to a local hospital following the incident, where he was pronounced dead.

Sara Brianna Prestwood has been arrested and charged with Murder in this case, according to a news release.

Police say her first appearance in court was set for Wednesday, July 6th.

Prestwood is currently being held without bond at the Catawba County Detention Center.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430.