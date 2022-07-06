Edge On The Clock: Dave Chapelle Declines Having Student Theatre Named After Him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Comedian Dave Chapelle says the theatre at his former high school will no longer be named after him.

He deferred the honor Tuesday night while attending a dedication ceremony for the theatre at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts.

He says the reason for his decision is because of the backlash he’s been getting from students regarding his controversial Netflix special and he didn’t want his name to be a distraction.

Instead, it will be called the Theatre of Artistic Freedom and Expression.

Chapelle has pledged $100,000 to the school theatre.

Plus, Netflix is bracing for more layoffs.

According to Variety, the cuts will be similar to those taken back in May when the streaming giant laid off 150 employees and dozens of contract and part time workers.

Effected staff will be notified in the coming days.

Netflix has been looking to cut costs amid stock troubles.

And, Elon Musk is one step closer to taking over Twitter.

Twitter’s Board of Directors unanimously recommended to vote to approve selling the company to Musk, saying the deal is the best one for shareholders.

A special shareholder meeting for a vote on the sale is one of the final steps needed to close the deal and it could happen in a couple months.

