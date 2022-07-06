Hot And Humid With Isolated Strong Storms

Discussion:

Hot and humid high pressure will dominate the remainder of the week. Temperatures will top out well into the 90s with heat indices 102°+ again on Thursday. There is a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather on Wednesday and Thursday. A marginal risk (level 1 of 5) on Friday. Damaging wind, frequent lightning, hail and isolated flash flooding will all be possible. A cold front will approach from the north this weekend bringing us numerous showers ahead of a late weekend cool down.

Forecast:

Tonight: Late afternoon – mid evening isolated severe storms. There is a slight risk for severe weather this evening – damaging wind, frequent lightning and isolated flooding are the primary threats. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday: AM patchy fog. Slight Risk for severe storms. Hot and humid with scattered showers. Isolated severe storms are possible. Highs in the mid 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

Friday: Scattered showers with isolated strong storms. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s.