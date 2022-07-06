Qatar To Enforce Strict Sex, Alcohol Ban At The 2022 World Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Traveling soccer fans could be in for a shock at this year’s World Cup.

The Middle East nation of Qatar, which is hosting the tournament, is enforcing a strict sex ban for single fans.

Premarital sex is illegal in the conservative country, and if you are caught, you could face up to seven years in prison.

The 2022 World Cup Chief Executive from Qatar says public displays of affection are not part of their culture and it applies across the board.

There won’t be much partying going on either as alcohol consumption is also strictly prohibited in public.

Our question of the night: Would the ban stop you from going to the World Cup?

