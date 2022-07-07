8PM: Walker “The One Who Got Away”

1/13

Walker is worried about Micki going too deep undercover and tries to keep a close eye on her and a potential new informant; Captain James and the new district attorney both attempt to close the case and bring Micki home at 8PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

This could be a trap for #Walker. Catch up before tomorrow's new episode: https://t.co/tMpqW7m9cU pic.twitter.com/G03tN1F51q — Walker (@thecwwalker) November 3, 2021

About Walker:

Jared Padalecki is Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.