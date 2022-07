HUNTERSVILLE, NC -The Iredell County Fire Team reported a pontoon boater went overboard and did not return via Twitter on Thursday, July 7th.

Cornelius, Huntersville, Denver, Sherrills Ford, Medic, Cornelius PD, NC Wildlife – Lake Incident – Person Overboard – Initial Reports Are A Person Went Over The Front Of A Pontoon Boat & Didn't Resurface – Blythe Landing – Ops On UASI North Lakes — Iredell Firewire360 (@IredellFirewire) July 7, 2022

Several surrounding police departments, medics, and North Carolina Wildlife have responded to the call.

No additional details at this time. Check back for updates.