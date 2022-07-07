Heat Advisories & Warnings; More Strong Storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hot and humid weather continues. Temperatures will top out well into the 90s again with heat indices of 103-107 on Thursday.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7pm Thursday for Mecklenburg as well as Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly, Union & York counties. These locations could experience afternoon dangerous heat indices up to 107. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Chesterfield & Lancaster counties until 7pm. Heat indices up to 111 are possible.

There is a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather on Thursday. A marginal risk (level 1 of 5) on Friday. Damaging wind, frequent lightning, hail and isolated flash flooding will all be possible.

A cold front will approach from the north this weekend bringing us numerous showers Saturday ahead of a late weekend cool down.