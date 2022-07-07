Isolated Severe Storms Return Friday

Discussion:

Hot and humid high pressure will dominate the region through Saturday. Temperatures will top out in the 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees on Friday. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather on Friday and Saturday. Damaging wind, frequent lightning, hail and isolated flash flooding will all be possible. A cold front will approach from the north this weekend bringing us numerous showers ahead of a late weekend cool down.

Forecast:

Tonight: Late afternoon – mid evening isolated severe storms. There is a slight risk for severe weather this evening – damaging wind, frequent lightning and isolated flooding are the primary threats. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers with isolated strong storms. Partly sunny. Highs in the low 90s

Weekend: Showers are likely this weekend as a front approaches the area. Temperatures will top out near 90 on Saturday with a cooler Sunday on tap.

Notes: