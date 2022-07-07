CMPD: 2 Arrested Following High Speed Chase Through Charlotte

The Latest:

Police have identified 26-year-old Tyler Christopher Harding as the auto-theft suspect involved in a police chase across Charlotte on Wednesday.

Harding has been charged with four counts of vehicle theft, two counts of felony hit and run, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony fleeing to elude arrest, burglary, and numerous traffic violations, according to CMPD.

Police say Harding has a felony arrest history from Texas and was new to the Charlotte area.

Harding has felony arrest history from Texas and was new to the Charlotte area. The second suspect and passenger identified in yesterday’s incident is Christa Brooke Harding (DOB 03/10/1994). She is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. #clt #cltnews #cmpd — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 7, 2022

CMPD has also identified the second suspect and passenger in Wednesday’s incident as 28-year-old Christa Brooke Harding.

Police say she is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Original Story (7/6/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An auto-theft suspect is in custody after driving erratically around the Charlotte area for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon. CMPD says it started with a residential breaking and entering call where someone stole a Jeep.

Police say the suspect then stole 3 additional vehicles. One of them, a car, was stolen from the parking lot of the Walmart in the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center on South Tryon Street. The man drove around the city at high rates of speed, sometimes on the wrong side of the road, on sidewalks, and through shopping center parking lots.

The driver crashed the car on Ballantyne Commons Parkway, then stole an SUV that had stopped because of the wreck. The driver continued leading police on a chase, until crashing at the intersection of East and South Boulevards shortly after 1:30pm Wednesday.

Police quickly took the man into custody. There’s no word on the extent of any injuries from either crash.