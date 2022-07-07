The Snark: Real Housewives, Plathville Purchase & A Star Wars Burlesque Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne is mixing her pills & cocktails again leading to inappropriate exchanges with Garcelle’s sons.

On “Welcome to Plathville,” Ethan recently admitted to his wife that during their brief separation he bought a car. After hiding something so big he wouldn’t make that mistake again would he?

A Star Wars-themed burlesque show is now open in San Francisco. It’s called “The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody.”

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook