Notice Of Wastewater Overflow

CHARLOTTE, N.C – General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.

In accordance with that regulation, the following news release has been prepared and issued to the media in the affected county:

Charlotte Water crews are responding to a wastewater overflow near 1300 Central Avenue on 07/08/2022. Crews are still responding and do not have an estimate on the number of gallons that reached a tributary of Little Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed. Crews are setting up temporary pumps to divert wastewater until the pipe can be replaced. A blockage is causing the overflow.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”



How You Can Help:

Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food.

paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food. Toss in the toilet: only toilet paper.

paper. Kitchen sink: soap suds, small amounts of foods from the plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease).

soap suds, small amounts of foods from the plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease). Take to a full-service recycling center: used and expired oils and grease.

Suspect A Sewage Spill? Call 311 or 704-336-7600. We respond 24 hours a day.

Charlotte Water crews maintain more than 4,475 miles of wastewater pipe. Charges from monthly water bills fund preventative maintenance, emergency response, and the safe daily delivery of more than 91 million gallons of wastewater to treatment plants, where wastewater is treated to high water quality standards and released back into our waterways.

To learn more go to www.charlottewater.org