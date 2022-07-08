Services Begin For Highland Park Parade Shooting Victims

CHICAGO (AP) — Mourners are remembering three of the seven people killed by the gunman who opened fire on a July Fourth parade near Chicago.

Services for 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim and 88-year-old Stephen Straus were held Friday.

Friends and family also plan to gather in memory of 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza. The suspect in the killings has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors expect to bring more charges representing the more than 30 people who were wounded in the assault in the affluent suburb of Highland Park.