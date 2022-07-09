A Man Is Dead After Car Falls Off I-485 Bridge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man is dead after a collision led him over the I-485 bridge on Friday, July 8th.

State Troopers responded to a collision involving a man, identified as Derrick Maxwell Jr. was driving a Kia Passenger traveling interstate 485 near exit 23.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m.

Troopers say upon crashing, Maxwell’s vehicle ran off the road, struck a fence, and dropped from the interstate.

During the fall, the car overturned in the air and collided with the below railroad tracks.

Norfolk Southern Railway operations were notified and the tracks were taken out of service.

Maxwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Railways reopened around 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9th.

No further details at this time.