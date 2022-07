UNION GROVE, N.C. – Union Groves Fire and Rescue reported a structure fire via Facebook on Saturday, July 9th.

The Harmony Volunteer Fire Department, Ebeneezer Fire Rescue, and The North Iredell Rescue Squad responded to a fire on Forest Oaks Drive near Harmony Highway.

Upon arrival, officials determined the structure was a two-story home.

Officials were able to bring the fire under control in just over an hour with no injuries to fire personnel.

No occupants were in the home during the fire.