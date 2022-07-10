Luis Echeverria, Mexico Leader Blamed For Massacres, Dies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Mexican President Luis Echeverria, blamed for some of Mexico’s worst political killings, has died at the age of 100.

Current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the death Saturday. In his Twitter account, López Obrador didn’t give a cause of death for Echeverria, who governed from 1970 to 1976.

A special prosecutor accused him of playing key roles in two massacres of student demonstrators both before and during his administration.

But judges ruled too much time had passed since the events and he never spent a day in jail. One of the massacres featured in the Oscar-winning film “Roma.”