Man Dies After Jumping Off Boat On Lake Monroe

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – A man is dead after jumping off a boat to swim in Lake Monroe and never resurfacing on Saturday, July 9th.

Deputies with the Union County Sheriffs’ Department responded to a call at Lake Monroe in reference to a possible drowning.

Several law enforcement teams including, Union EMS, Monroe Fire Department, and Charlotte Fire Department aided with the search the missing man.

The Charlotte and Monroe Fire Department’s Dive Team located the body of 35-year-old Armondo Perez-Cruz.

Officials recovered Perez-Cruz from the lake.

The UCSO does not suspect any foul play in connection to the death of Perez-Cruz

This case is active and ongoing.

