Statesville Man Fatally Struck While Crossing Highway

STATESVILLE, N.C. – A man was struck and killed in a motor vehicle collision on Saturday, July 9th.

Officers with the Statesville Police Department responded to a call near Taylorsville Highway around 11 p.m. Saturday evening.

Upon arrival, The Iredell County EMS was already on the scene performing life-saving measures on the victim, who officials identified as 49-year-old Thomas Hart.

Hart later succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 59-year-old Charles Kerley.

Investigators determined Kerley was traveling west on Taylorsville Highway when he struck Hart who was walking across the highway.

The Statesville Police Department Traffic Division is further investigating the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.