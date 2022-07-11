9PM: In The Dark “The Trial Of Murphy Mason, Part 1”

Murphy’s trial date has arrived and she must face all the ghosts of her past that have come forward as witnesses against her and the secrets that are revealed along the way. Meanwhile, the trial also means a complicated reunion for Felix at 9PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About In The Dark:

In three seasons, Murphy Mason has gone from a lazy receptionist to a drunken vigilante detective to a drug front proprietor, and now, she’s a woman-on-the-run. She’s also blind. In Season Three of In The Dark, Murphy and her best friend, Jess, along with their annoying friend Felix, and Murphy’s ex-boyfriend, Max, find themselves faced with yet another dilemma – how to avoid getting caught for murder. But it turns out, the authorities aren’t the only ones after them.