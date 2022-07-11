Charlotte Independence Women Defeat Division Leader Greenville Liberty 2-0

HUNTERSVILLE, NC – The Charlotte Independence USL W League team handed Greenville Liberty SC its first loss of the season with a 2-0 win at the Community School of Davidson Spartan Athletic Complex on Saturday, July 2.

Entering the match, the Independence were the only team to score more than one goal against the Liberty in a single match, and Greenville held an undefeated record. As the whistle blew to start the game, the Independence advanced the ball and set the tempo of the game.

It did not take long for the Independence to put one on the scoreboard as #27 Michaela Deas scored in the 5th minute. She handled a pass from #9 Kendyl Lauher outside the top of the penalty area and launched a shot into the top left corner of the net.

The Independence defense stopped many advances and opportunities by the Liberty. #28 Sydney Smith and #30 Jada Palmer were just as critical preventing attacks from the Liberty as they were vital in starting offense from the back.

Deas’ second goal of the night started from a takeaway by Palmer who distributed it out wide to Lauher again. Lauher sent a cross in the penalty area which Deas headed beyond the Greenville goalkeeper.

The Independence led at halftime: Charlotte Independence 2 – Greenville Liberty SC 0.

The match was stopped only two minutes into the second half for a weather delay. After conversations between both teams and league representatives, the game was ruled final as a 2-0 win for the Independence. It will not be rescheduled.

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE: The Charlotte Independence USL W League team travels to face NC Courage U23 for the final game of the regular season Tuesday, July 5 at 6:00 PM.