Deputies: 13-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured In Concord Shooting

CONCORD, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was shot and critically injured while inside her Concord apartment on Friday.

Around 2:50 p.m., the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting that had occurred at the Patriots Place apartments off of Zion Church Road.

At the scene, officers discovered a juvenile female was struck by a bullet when unknown suspects fired into her apartment.

At this time, her condition is critical, according to a news release.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Cabbarus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or to leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME.