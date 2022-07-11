First Images From James Webb Telescope Released By NASA

James Webb Telescope will allow us to see deeper into space than ever before. 
Kaitlin Wright,

The first full-color image from NASA’s James Webb Telescope has been released displaying the deepest and sharpest infrared view of the universe.

Nasa Webb

“… a historic moment. For science and technology. For astronomy and space exploration. For America and all of humanity.” – President Joe Biden

The James Webb Space Telescope will help scientist better understand galaxy, star and planet formation in the universe. Webb’s mission is to “go beyond” what Hubble has already done.

Watch live Tuesday, July 12th at 10:30 a.m. as the full set is released.