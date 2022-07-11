Lincoln County Runaway Teen Located

1/2

2/2



UPDATE:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night that a missing 13-year-old Lincoln County juvenile has been located and is safe. Marquis Thomas Lewis of of Stanley was located Monday afternoon (July 11, 2022) at a residence on Old Beatty Road in Stanley. He was picked up willingly and was returned home to his mother.

ORIGINAL STORY

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who went missing on Friday.

Authorities say 13-year-old Marquise Thomas Lewis of Stanley, N.C. was last seen at his home on June Dellinger Road on July 7th.

Lewis’ mother told officers that he left the home on foot and has not made contact with any other family members since.

Authorities describe Lewis as unusually large for his age.

He is 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing black shorts, a black and white hoodie, and purple and yellow crocs.

Authorities say Lewis has been declared a missing person.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.