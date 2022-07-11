Police: 3 Charged In Troutman Shooting

1/3 Andiaye Jahriziyah Tyler

TROUTMAN, N.C. — Police have charged three people for their alleged involvement in a shooting in Troutman early Sunday morning.

At 4:27 a.m., deputies received a report regarding a possible kidnapping at 1152 Perth Road.

At the scene, deputies observed two women and a man standing in the parking lot near the walkway leading to the pier.

The man told deputies, as they approached, that there was another person on a boat who was shot.

While gathering information, deputies went to the area where the boats were tied up and located a man suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds.

A semiautomatic pistol, three loaded magazines, and a bag containing additional items were also located in the parking lot, according to a news release.

Deputies then secured the scene until Iredell County EMS arrived and took the gunshot victim to an area trauma center for emergency treatment and surgery.

Police identified the three individuals as Markis Allan Kirkpatrick and Andiaye Tyler from Charlotte and Keishari Chanel-Wicks Johnson from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Investigators transported the three to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Investigators also processed the boat at the pier, collecting shell casings and other items of evidence.

Detectives were then able to obtain security camera footage from a business near the crime scene.

Police say the video was able to document the area where the incident occurred.

While questioning the three people, investigators noticed differences in statements and gathered information about activities that occurred prior to the three coming to the pier and the shooting taking place.

Based on statements, video footage, and other evidence recovered, investigators were able to draw several felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants against the suspects.

Police say the three suspects were taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where they were charged with the following: