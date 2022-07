CONCORD, N.C.– The Flip Circus is in town and it’s bringing lots of fun for families. The circus is located in the Concord Mills parking lot. Performances run everyday through July 18th. Circus acts include, jugglers, trapeze artists, motorcyclists and sport acrobats. You can check out flipcircus.com for information on tickets and performance times. There is also a ticket discount when you purchase them online.