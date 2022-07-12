Crime Stoppers: Suspect Wanted For Stealing Checks, Cashing Them In Fort Mill

1/3

FORT MILL, S.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on camera stealing multiple checks from mailboxes in Fort Mill.

On Wednesday, July 6th, detectives say a subject accessed the exterior mailboxes at USPS at 201 Tom Hall Street.

Multiple checks stolen from the boxes have been fraudulently cashed after the payment amounts were changed, according to investigators.

Anyone with more information on the suspect pictured above is asked to notify the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers @YCCrimeStoppers.