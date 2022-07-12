Edge On The Clock: National French Fry Day Is Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – National French Fry Day is almost here, and you can score some nice deals this week. McDonald’s and Wendy’s are giving customers a free order of fries all week long, though their mobile apps. At McDonald’s, no purchase is necessary. At Wendy’s, you’ll get your free fries with specific purchases that change each day. Wednesday is National French Fry Day.

Plus, Elon Musk is trying to pull out of the Twitter deal. Twitter is threatening to sue. Now, Musk is hitting back. On Monday, the Tesla founder tweeted four images of himself laughing next to captions about the social media giant’s attempts to make him buy Twitter, adding, “Now they have to disclose bot information in court.”

And, Amber Heard, wants a new defamation trial in the case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The actress, is asking the court to declare, a mistrial because of an issue with a juror. Heard’s attorneys say juror 15 was not actually the individual summoned.

