Hot and Steamy Weather Returns

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

90s return this afternoon

Cold front brings storms back to the region Isolated storms for the high country Scattered storms across the region Wednesday

Typical summertime pattern through the weekend Pop up PM storms Hot and muggy days

Low chance of tropical development in the Gulf Discussion:

Warm and muggy start even first thing this morning with patchy fog developing across the area. Highs will creep back into the 90s today as clouds fill back in. A cold front will approach from the north. Expecting most of the area to stay dry today, but can’t totally rule out an isolated storm north of I-40 late tonight. The cold front will slow and eventually stall across the Carolinas Wednesday. Storms will pick up Wednesday afternoon with an isolated severe storm or two possible. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts and we could have issues with localized flooding with any heavy downpours. Tropical moisture will once again surge into the region, providing plenty of fuel for hit or miss afternoon storms through the end of the week as the cold front dissolves across the area and the Bermuda High once again dominates our weather pattern. Highs will reach a few degrees below average through the weekend with highs reaching the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.

Tropics Update:

Low still likely to develop along a decaying cold front that is settling south toward the Gulf. Chance of this becoming our next named storm remains low, but regardless of development it will bring days of rain and a flooding threat across the Gulf coast with 4-8″ of rain possible for the I-10 corridor of Lousiana and Missippi. Closer to the LA coast 10-15″ of rain will be possible.