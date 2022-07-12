Monkeypox Vaccines Available In Mecklenburg County Starting July 13th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health will begin offering the Jynneos (monkeypox) vaccine to high risk individuals starting Wednesday.

Health officials say the vaccine can prevent illness or lead to less severe symptoms if given within two weeks after someone is exposed to monkeypox.

Currently, officials say the vaccine is being offered to individuals who self-identify as high risk according to the following criteria:

An individual who has been in close physical contact in the past 14 days with someone diagnosed with monkeypox.

An individual who knows their sexual partner was diagnosed with monkeypox.

Individuals who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days in either a venue where monkeypox was present or in an area where the virus is spreading. Currently, this includes several locations in Europe and parts of the following U.S. jurisdictions: California, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas. Updated global and U.S. case numbers are posted on the CDC website.



Monkeypox vaccines are free. Individuals who believe they are at high-risk can schedule an appointment online or by calling 704-336-6500.